Oops! Woman accidentally films her affair, tells husband it was her 'Brother'

Rebecca Zemek appeared on 'Married At First Sight,' season eight and was romantically matched with Jake Edwards.

Expert, John Aiken, opens the segment by explaining she'd recently done a 'mercy dash' back to Perth to tend to her sick dog adding that there's something about it that needs 'clarification'.

Soon, a video was played on the show. The clip filmed by Rebecca herself, showed her giving an update on the dog's condition. However, what followed next was unexpected. The woman is seen with a blurry man. The duo greets each other and starts to kiss passionately off camera. Meanwhile, the dog is seen whining.

On playing the video in front of the whole cast of the show, everyone was shocked. As the video ended, an alarmed Jake asked Rebecca, "Who was that?"

Without the blink of an eye, the woman stated, "That was my brother."

Rebecca's response did not sit well with other people. They were not ready to buy it. One person off-camera was heard saying, "I don't kiss my brother like that." Another stated, "It wasn't, like, sexual."

On further questioning, Rebecca stated, "Yeh, I was at home. It's like you kiss your friends."

Meanwhile, Jake asked for the video to be re-played. Soon after the re-watch, he said, "I know what her brother looks like." He also took the extra step of asking Rebecca if she was honest. To which, the woman unflinchingly said, "yes."

Later, the woman admitted the truth. She was cheating on Jake. She said, ".....in my mind at the time, I didn't even think I was cheating on Jake. If anyone sees it that way, I'm happy to take it on board, but I know I stuck to my happiness and my truth."