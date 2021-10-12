On #WorldArthritisDay, netizens raise awareness about disease, aim to care for those suffering

World Arthritis Day aims to raise awareness about the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The day observes a global awareness celebration annually on 12 October. It is also referred as WAD.

World Arthritis Day was established by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) in 1996.

Arthritis means the swelling or tenderness of one or more joints leading to pain and stiffness in the joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis and related conditions, which is evident enough to understand the seriousness of the disease.

Arthritis is a condition by which millions of people around the world are impacted. Awareness about the cure is an essential part of celebrating World Arthritis Day. If arthritis is ignored it can worsen a person’s condition and can have adverse effect on the body.

The focus is on the reducing the existing numbers and taking preventing measures for Arthritis. Moreover, people understand the importance and curable facts about Arthritis. It is an initiative taken to help and support the Arthritis patients across the globe. It teaches people about different aspects of Arthritis one can have in his/her lifetime.

World Arthritis Day is marking its 25th Anniversary on 12th October 2021 and people across the globe are celebrating it. PPeople across the globe are celebrating the day virtually today.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:01 AM IST