Not NATO, Finland liquor brand launches 'OTAN...' beer

A Finland based small brewery unveiled a NATO-themed beer to celebrate the Nordic country’s bid to join the Western military alliance. Beer cans worded 'OTAN', inspired by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) logo by Olaf Brewing Company OBC, were launched in Savonlinna, Finland on May 17, 2022.

Introducting the beer that goes by the name 'Otan olutta', OBC tweeted (roughly translated), "Finland, our independent nation, is making an independent decision. We celebrate it by selling I TAKE BEER."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the liquor brand’s base is located a few dozen kilometers from Finland’s border with Russia. “Our small hometown Savonlinna has always lied in the borderlands between East and West. Many battles have been fought in the town area and at St. Olafs Castle,” the brewery said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CEO Petteri Vanttinen told the Associated Press on Thursday that the craft brewery’s ad hoc decision last weekend to start producing the beer was motivated by “worries over the war in Ukraine” and its consequences for Finland. He described the new lager as having “a taste of security, with a hint of freedom.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan girl pole dances on street, viral video triggers debate on Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:25 PM IST