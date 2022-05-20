What a flight-plight! After spilling out liquor, model dries lingerie on airlines; video hits 2 Million views

OnlyFans model Vvs Diamond from Miami, Florida took to pull off her undies in an attempt to dry it with the help of the AC outlet in the airlines. This bizarre incident was a result of her spilling in liquor over her clothing, which she later tried to tackle via the air chamber over her plane seat.

Of course, the happening would have left co-passengers in an awkward plight clueless on how to bear it all. Not did she only perform the act out of the liquor spill mishap, the video also made to social media where it no sooner went viral.

“What airline am I on?” Diamond, 27, captioned her lingerie post, which attracted over 2 million views on TikTok and more than 14,000 likes on Instagram.

Diamond, whose real name is Shenyece, told The New York Post she was on a Southwest flight to Chicago for the Exxxotica expo — the largest adult, love and sex event in the U.S. — and took her panties off during the flight because she spilled alcohol all over herself before boarding.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 02:17 PM IST