What's 'Elongate' scandal? Here's all you need to know

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of sexual misconduct by exposing himself to a flight attendant and offering to pay her for sexual favors, reported international media.

According to the Business Insider, SpaceX, the aerospace firm founded by Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk from the past.

"The flight attendant had informed one of her friends that the Musk approached her asking the female to visit his room during a flight in late 2016 over a full body massage," the declaration note describing the incident was quoted in reports.

Later, on learning that the flight attendant is interested in riding horses, Musk reportedly even suggested offering her a horse for sexual pleasure towards him. This made her go ahead with massage without involving in any sexual engagement.

After this happening gained limelight, Elon Musk took to Twitter pulling in his earlier 'Elongate' tweet. In an insensitive-non serious tone, he wrote, "Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect."

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:16 PM IST