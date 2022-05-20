Pakistan girl pole dances on street, viral video triggers debate on Twitter

The Internet is again a witness to a bizarre moment in which a person is wrongly judged and humiliated, that too, even after doing nothing wrong or anything that is harmful to the public eye.

A viral video showing a female dancing in a public place at Islamabad has garnered plenty of views on Twitter evoking several comments.

The video is shot by a man who records the girl grooving on her own, and tagged the Islamabad police official handle asking them to 'take necessary action.' Twiterratis were divided in their opinion which sparked a gender bias debate again.

Since the video post had tagged Islamabad police, they reverted back by claiming that the above video is 3 days old and eyewitnesses said that she wasn't of 'sound mind.' Some users took offence to this statement as it was not only offensive to the girl, but also to people actually suffering from 'mental illness.'

Some netizens also accused the girl, questioning her 'social ethics and 'modesty.' However, there were also people in support of the girl who believed that it was completely normal to dance on the street.

Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 02:47 PM IST