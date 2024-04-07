 Nooran Sisters Viral Video: Kid Enters Stage To Shower Money On Female Singer, Here's What She Does Later
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

Social media often recirculates throwback videos and drives netizens into nostalgia. In a similar case, an old video is doing the rounds on the internet showing popular music duo, Nooran Sisters, performing on a stage and audience 'enjoying' their performance in their desi style.

The clip recently surfaced online and going viral was learned to be a portion of an entire music video of the duo who rendered Tere Hundiya Sundiya. It caught the attention of people after a kid was seen entering the stage and showering money on the female singer (Jyoti Nooran), followed by her reaction to the incident.

A while before the kid stepped on the stage, a few men were seen showering cash on the artists, a way in which certain regions express appreciation over the performance. Probably the kid had no clue on whether it is a good practice or could also be derogatory, he sooner exhibited the same act with his innocent smile. As he approached one of the singers and started showering money on her, she affectionately passed a kiss on his forehead and gave his money back.

Check out full video below

Jyoti Nooran was seen taking off her dupatta and filling it with some money showered on her. She later handed it over to the boy. Her kind gesture has won praise on social media after the video said to date back to 2023 resurfaced online. Netizens acknowledged her gesture of subtly schooling the boy on the act of showering money on artists, and said, "A woman with the heart of gold!"

