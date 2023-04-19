Ningaloo Eclipse 2023: Rare solar eclipse which only occurs once every 400 years to bring total darkness on Apr 20; check details

A rare solar eclipse will occur on Thursday, April 20, when the moon will pass between the sun and the earth, creating a total solar eclipse. According to America's space agency, NASA, the solar eclipse will create total darkness, and then a 'ring of fire' effect occurs once every 400 years.

A solar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially blocking the Sun's rays and creating a shadow on the Earth's surface.

After complete darkness for over a minute, there will be an annular eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky. As a result, when the Moon crosses the path of the Sun, it does not completely cover the solar disk, leaving a ring of the Sun's outer edges visible around the Moon. This creates a spectacular ring of fire effect around the dark silhouette of the Moon.

The Moon’s transit across the Sun will take around three hours. During totality, some stars and planets become visible, the air temperature drops, and animals may change their behaviour.

Where & where will it be visible?

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible from Australia and Southeast Asia. It will also be visible from the Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. Ningaloo, situated on Western Australia's coral coast, will be one of the best locations in the world to see it happen, according to the government of Western Australia.

The eclipse will be visible from 1:34:26 (UTC Time) to 06:59:22. The first location will see the partial eclipse at 01:34:26 (which is 7:04:26 in Delhi), the full eclipse will be visible from 02:37:08 (08:07:08 in Delhi) and the maximum eclipse will be seen at 9:46:53. Last location will see the full eclipse at 5:56:43 (which is 11:26:43 in Delhi).

Town that will experience total darkness?

Australia's Exmouth, a small resort town, will experience total darkness for 62 seconds as the moon’s shadow crosses the Exmouth Peninsula.

The sky will become dark and a bright corona will become visible around the moon created by the hot gases in the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere. In ordinary daylight, the corona of the Sun isn't visible but it can be seen during a total solar eclipse and looks like a white halo.