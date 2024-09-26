New Joinee 'Fired' From Chinese Educational Firm On Not Bringing Morning Coffee & Egg For Boss

Representative image | Canva

A new joinee at a Chinese educational firm was briefly fired for refusing to buy breakfast and coffee for her boss. Surnamed Lou, the female employee from Shanghai was reportedly made to exit the company after not bringing her high official a “hot Americano and an egg.” The incident was brought to light through the a Chinese social media platform named Xiaohongshu where Lou shared her experience.

Taking to the online space, Lou pointed out that her supervisor, a woman identified as Liu, asked her to bring her an Americano and an egg for breakfast not once but every morning, which Lou refused to do. She also said that the boss would require a bottle of water along with her morning meal for the subordinate.

Asked to leave with no compensation

She tried reaching out to the HR department , but all that she witnessed was being asked to leave and that too without any compensation. A report in local news media, SCMP, stated that she was fired by the human resources department and informed that she would not receive any compensation.

According to the report, as the new employee denied to serve food and water to her boss, she was briefly fired from the firm.

This incident raised questions on social media and sparked an outrage, demanding the company to investigate the matter and revise their decisions.

Boss fired after backlash on social media

After a massive backlash online, the company was forced to address the situation and reinstall the fired employee. In response to netizens condemning the educational institution for removing Lou for not doing favours for her boss, the company reinstated the employee and terminated her supervisor. Earlier this September, the company made a public statement that the boss who ill-treated the new joinee was fired.