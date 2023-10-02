New Jersey Viral Video: Driver Deliberately Crashes His SUV Into Police Station, Likely To Get 30 Years Jail Sentence (WATCH VIDEO)

A man was spotted deliberately bumping his vehicle into a police station in New Jersey. The sudden and shocking incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed there, on September 20. It showed the official premises being disturbed by the unexpected entry of the SUV, leaving property damaged.

CCTV video surfaces

Driver arrested

The incident left the driver getting arrested on charges of terrorism. The accused was identified as 34-year-old John Hargreaves who was soon taken into custody after crashing his Toyota SUV through the lobby of the Independence Township Police Department. According to reports, Hargreaves is likely to face a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Did he celebrate the arrest?

Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer was quoted in media reports as saying, "The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on the scene as his car stereo blared the song 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

He further pointed out that the accused was facing several legal charges including burglary, harassment, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

