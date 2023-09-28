 WATCH: Man Prepares & Eats Cereal Meal In Skydive Reel, Thrilling Video Goes Viral
Osmar was seen unpacking a box of cereals, peeling off a banana, adding some milk and mixing them all before taking a bite of the healthy meal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Osmar Ochoa, a travel and adventure lover, shared a thrilling reel on Instagram from his recent skydiving exercise. In a video posted earlier in September, Osmar was seen flying several feet above the ground where he took a meal break. Posing on the camera, he prepared his meal in the air and ate it right there.

Osmar was seen unpacking a box of cereals, peeling off a banana, adding some milk and mixing them all before taking a bite of the healthy meal. "Cereal in the heights," he caption his Instagram reel which has gone viral attracting more than 32 million views. WATCH VIDEO

Not the first time...

People who follow and constantly tune into posts from the Instagrammer would know that this isn't the first time he stopped mid-air for some food or snacks. Not too far, in August, he was seen enjoying maize during the adventure sport.

Also, he is rather known for such thrilling reels where he prepares and consumes foods and drinks in the air. In another clip, Osmar made a cocktail in the sky and treated himself with it.

