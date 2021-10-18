'Never seen it this furious': Twitter flooded with visuals as Uttarakhand witnesses heavy rainfall and snow

India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, Naresh Kumar on Monday said that Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

"Basically, at present, there are two low-pressure areas. One is near Southwest Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas and another is in West Bengal. There is another synoptic third system that is a western disturbance that is very active. Today's rains in Delhi and nearby areas are caused by western disturbances from Afghanistan," Kumar said.

He added, "Due to that, there was a heavy spell yesterday over Uttarakhand, Himachal, the northern part of Haryana and the same thing we are expecting today also. We are expecting the same in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh in the coming few days. When I say extremely heavy rainfall, I mean more than 20 cms. Even in north Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, we are expecting heavy rainfall activity."

Kumar also said that heavy rainfall is also likely to take place in the North-Eastern states.

"If we talk about the eastern part of the country, we are expecting heavy to very heavy spells of rains for two days and thereafter the weather will be dry. We are expecting a heavy to very heavy spell of up to 12 cm and it will continue till the next 2-3 days in the North-Eastern states," he said.

As rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, people are taking to social media to share visuals from the ground.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:26 PM IST