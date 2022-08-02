e-Paper Get App

Netizens react to Masaba Masaba 2 being comapred to FRIENDS

Netflix India made a relatable comparision between Masaba Masaba and Friends

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Netflix India made a relatable comparisin between Masaba Masaba and Friends. It is relevant as lately they posted the second season of the show that has Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves. Masaba is a fashion designer who plays a fictionalised version of herself in the series.

This Instagram post has been shared by Netflix India. It shows two video clips from Masaba Masaba and Friends. While the first clip showcases the unveiling of House of Shaadi- which is a part of Masaba's fictional fashion career, the second clip shows Ross Geller and Phoebe Buffay from Friends.

Check out all the reactions right here:

20 years after its final episode aired F.R.I.E.N.DS showed the lives of six young friends who lived in New York. Masaba Masaba 2 has got good reviews from the critics.

