Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal

Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Stabbed India In Back', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal | X @journorahull

A unique blend of political and social message through a theme in Durga Pooja pandal in West Bengal's Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee in Baharampur is receiving widespread attention on social media. The theme unviels US President Donald Trump depicted as 'Asura' (demon). The authorities at the pandal said that the depiction portrays Trump’s “betrayal" of India, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to build strong ties with Washington.

The idol designed by popular artist Asim Pal is going viral all over social media. Organisers and pandal authorities said that the inspiration behind the theme came from Donald Trump's changing trade policies which harmed India's economic interests.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Did Organisers Said?

In an interview with India Today, one of the organisers, Pratik said, "We created this idol in response to the fifty percent tariff he imposed on us. Our Modi, who considered Donald Trump a friend, was betrayed by him. To reflect this, we have portrayed him as a demon."

"Since yesterday’s inauguration, we have received a strong and positive response from our local community and neighbors. We see him as a demon because he betrayed India behind its back," he added.

Navaratri 2025: Navaratri & Durga Puja With Festive Spirit And Social Causes

The Bengal Club, located in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, which is celebrating its 90th Durga Puja, has dedicated the festival to Operation Sindoor, the Indian military forces' anti-terror operation against Pakistan in May. The pandal will be dedicated to showcase the power and strength of the Indian military force to fight and conquer evil.

Artisans from Bengal have created a 19-ft tall idol, the tallest in the city, with ecologically sustainable materials. Bollywood art director, Nilesh Choudhuri, has created a pandal that will feature a light and sound show in the background of the Goddess' image. The sound track has been created by Bollywood composer Ankur Tiwari.