NASA shares images of ‘different kinds of light’ leaving netizens in awe

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA often shares stunning pictures and videos from the space that leave netizens in awe and their latest post was no different. The American space organization shared images of different kinds of lights.

“By our powers combined,” Nasa gave a witty twist to the classic catchphrase of animated character Captain Planet to start their caption. Then they revealed how the pictures were captured. “Through combining data from telescopes that can detect different kinds of light, we can fully investigate cosmic phenomena! These images were created by pairing data from telescopes on ground and in space, including @NASAChandraXray and @NASAHubble,” they wrote.

In the next few paragraphs, they also shared how the universe emits energy and light through many forms. They also revealed more details about the pictures. They informed that the first image shows a white drawf star and a red giant orbit each other. Take a look at the post to know what the other pictures show:

The pictures were shared a day ago. Since being uploaded, the post has garnered more than one million views and the figures are only increasing. The stunning images also attracted various response from the people.

“So, so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “The universe is stunning,” shared another. “Exceptional,” commented a third. Many also posted heart or fire emojis to show their reactions.

Check out some more reactions here:

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST