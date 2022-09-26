e-Paper Get App
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along says he feels like a celebrity; netizens praise him

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's sense of humour is admired by social media users and recently, the minister shared his picture with people surrounding him. People wanted to click selfies with their favourite minister

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
People clicking picture with Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along | Twitter

Temjen Imna Along is the higher education and tribal affairs minister of Nagaland state. His sense of humour is appreciated by netizens every time the Nagaland minister shares posts. He shared his picture in which he is seen surrounded by people. People wanted to click selfies with their favourite minister. Thrilled by the attention he got, he felt that he is a celebrity.

The minister wrote, "When you're cute and single, you attract paparazzi everywhere. Feeling like a Celeb. I am grateful for your love and affection." The Twitter post got 11.6K likes and numerous replies so far.

Look at the post below:

Twitter users reacted on Temjen Imna Along's comic tweet like “Cute and single that you definitely are. May you always be loved, blessed and healthy Sir. Always" and "Arre sir, you have become a celebrity. You have earned legendary respect on internet. The way you communicate things, it's far more effective than many others. Good to have you." There were many other comments as well.

Read all the comments below:

