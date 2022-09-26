Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along says he feels like a celebrity; netizens praise him

People clicking picture with Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along | Twitter

Temjen Imna Along is the higher education and tribal affairs minister of Nagaland state. His sense of humour is appreciated by netizens every time the Nagaland minister shares posts. He shared his picture in which he is seen surrounded by people. People wanted to click selfies with their favourite minister. Thrilled by the attention he got, he felt that he is a celebrity.

The minister wrote, "When you're cute and single, you attract paparazzi everywhere. Feeling like a Celeb. I am grateful for your love and affection." The Twitter post got 11.6K likes and numerous replies so far.

Look at the post below:

When you're cute and single, you attract paparazzi everywhere. 😉



Feeling like a Celeb.



आपके स्नेह व प्यार से नतमस्तक हूं 🥰 pic.twitter.com/N47tLXlxNh — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) September 25, 2022

Twitter users reacted on Temjen Imna Along's comic tweet like “Cute and single that you definitely are. May you always be loved, blessed and healthy Sir. Always" and "Arre sir, you have become a celebrity. You have earned legendary respect on internet. The way you communicate things, it's far more effective than many others. Good to have you." There were many other comments as well.

Read all the comments below:

Cute and single... That you definitely are. May you always be loved, blessed and healthy sir.. Always. 🙏🤞 — Anju (@Anju82787036) September 25, 2022

Dear Sir, apart from being cute and single... More importantly, you are a good man! That's what is most required in politics as well. Bestest wishes to you! Hope to meet you in person 1 day soon! 🙏 — TIRATH MEHTA (@evanescence2109) September 25, 2022

Arre sir, you have become a celebrity. You have earned legendary respect on internet. The way you communicate things, it's far more effective than many others. Good to have you — Vikas R. Shinde (@shindevikas18) September 25, 2022

Sir, it's your demeanor and confidence which is more attractive. Good luck. — shanthala kumar🇮🇳 (@shanthala_kumar) September 25, 2022

Kyu nahi.... aap ho hi aise popular leader.

Please come to Gujarat.

We are eagerly waiting for you.... — Kalpesh Hadiyel (@kalpaes) September 25, 2022

Good human being like you will always attract paparazzi. We all love you. God bless!! — Sumeet Sabnis 🇮🇳 जय हिंद!! 🎸 (@SumeetSabnis1) September 25, 2022