MS Dhoni makes cameo on Rishabh Pant's Instagram live; Twitterati create memes

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant did an Instagram live

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant did an Instagram live and got a smile on the faces of many cricket fans. The reason being veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni did a small cameo on Pant's Instagram live where Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were also there. Dhoni smiled at his former teammates- a clip of which went viral on Twitter.

It all started when Pant called up Dhoni and the Instagram live request was accepted by Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

Sakshi turned the phone towards Dhoni and then he said hi to his ex-teammates before closing the session.

“Bhaiya ko rakho thodi der live par (Keep him online for some time)," said Pant as Rohit began laughing and thinking about how Dhoni avoids limelight.

The exchange was posted on social media and Dhoni's cameo was made into memes.

