Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacts to mini-doll version of her created by Thai artist

Image credit: Google

Miss Universe 2021 has got a beautiful tribute from a Thailand-based doll artist. The diva is absolutely loving the same.

For India it was a proud moment when Harnaaz was crowned as Miss Universe in December 2021. She got home the title after two decades. A doll artist named Grace Panisara, made a mini-doll version for Harnaaz’s Miss Universe winning look.

The sweet doll caught Harnaaz's attention and she posted about the same on her Instagram story. She loved the same and while posting a photo of the doll she captioned the post as, "This is beautiful".

Grace paid attention to the minute details and made a mind-blowing replica. “The doll in front of me is the 70th Miss Universe, mini Harnaaz Sandhu. Me and the whole team of craftsmen tried to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible", she wrote while posting a photo of the doll.

Grace paid keen attention to the details and created a mind-blowing mini replica. “The doll in front of me is the 70th Miss Universe, mini Harnaaz Sandhu. Me and the whole team of craftsmen tried to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible,” she wrote while sharing the picture of the doll.