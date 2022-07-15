e-Paper Get App

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacts to mini-doll version of her created by Thai artist

For India it was a proud moment when Harnaaz was crowned as Miss Universe in December 2021

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Miss Universe 2021 has got a beautiful tribute from a Thailand-based doll artist. The diva is absolutely loving the same.

For India it was a proud moment when Harnaaz was crowned as Miss Universe in December 2021. She got home the title after two decades. A doll artist named Grace Panisara, made a mini-doll version for Harnaaz’s Miss Universe winning look.

The sweet doll caught Harnaaz's attention and she posted about the same on her Instagram story. She loved the same and while posting a photo of the doll she captioned the post as, "This is beautiful".

Grace paid attention to the minute details and made a mind-blowing replica. “The doll in front of me is the 70th Miss Universe, mini Harnaaz Sandhu. Me and the whole team of craftsmen tried to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible", she wrote while posting a photo of the doll.

Grace paid keen attention to the details and created a mind-blowing mini replica. “The doll in front of me is the 70th Miss Universe, mini Harnaaz Sandhu. Me and the whole team of craftsmen tried to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible,” she wrote while sharing the picture of the doll.

Read Also
Watch: Netizens slam Shilpa Shetty, Badshah for ‘disrespecting’ Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur...
article-image
Read Also
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reveals she has Celiac disease, reacts to trolls who body shamed her:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralMiss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacts to mini-doll version of her created by Thai artist

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested