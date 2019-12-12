Meet TikTok's latest star - 'Chicken leg piece'

Well, meet the latest TikTok star, Ulhas Kamathe aka the 'Chicken Leg Piece' guy. Twitter is going crazy about this guy's TikTok videos and no he isn't lipsyncing or spitting water!

The chicken leg piece guy makes mukbang videos on the lipsyncing app. Mukbangs are audio-visual broadcast in which the host eats. And Kamathe is famous for eating chicken leg piece on TikTok.

TikTok is an application used to create, upload or share short lip-syncing comedy or music videos. The app was launched in 2017 by China-based developer Bytedance.

There's no doubt that this app is India's biggest addiction right now. Social video app TikTok has reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 per cent of all unique installs.

This TikTok sensation has 1.2 million followers on the app. He has a foreign fan base and all they do is wait for him to say 'chicken leg pis'.

Here's the video: