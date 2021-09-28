'Masks are off officially': Kunal Kamra spotted at AICC headquarters as Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress; trolled on Twitter

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, party sources said.

Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also come out in support of the party, they said.

Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.

Mevani, who is currently a legislator in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist. Mevani's entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community after handpicking the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.

The news of the two leaders joining Congress has gone viral as people debate the future of the party.

However, what has also gone viral is the presence of comedian Kunal Kamra at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi ahead of Kumar and Mewani joining Congress.

The undated unverified picture went viral on Twitter on Tuesday.

The picture has raised many questions with the most important one being whether Kamra is set to join Congress too.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:07 PM IST