Marathi fame Manasi Naik grooves to Sunidhi Chauhan's 'Heroine mujhe bana dena' song in viral video

Dance reels are no new to social media, and if it's created on popular trending beats it goes viral soon.

Recently, Marathi actor and dancer Manasi Naik energetically grooved to Rani Mukherji's song from film Aiyyaa. The beat 'Heroine mujhe bana dena' also known as 'Sava dollar' song has been recorded in the voice of Sunidhi Chauhan.

In the video, which has gone viral impressing netizens, we can see Naik slaying the steps of the popular Laavni number. "...Love For Maharashtra chi Laavni," the video post was captioned.

Since shared on Instagram, the clip has won hearts of viewers gathering 200K views, 17K likes and multiple comments. Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:08 AM IST