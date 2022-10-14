'Man with golden heart': On Gautam Gambhir's 41st birthday, wishes from his fans & fellow cricketers |

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who has played in all formats of the cricket; is turning 41 today and his fellow cricketers and fans have showered their wishes for their lovable cricketer. Currently, he is a member of the Lok Sabha and had received Padma Shri award from the Government of India in 2019.

Gambhir was on the top of his game between 2008 and 2011 and he always looked aggressive on the field. He opened well in all three forms of the game. He has been a grand contributor to Indian cricket.

Crucial role in 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka

Gambhir played a major role in India’s victory against Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup as he scored a crucial 97 off 122 balls in the chase.

The Delhi batsman made his international debut on April 11 2003 in an ODI match against Bangladesh. Gambhir played 242 international matches and amassed over 10,000 runs across all formats of the game. He retired from professional cricket in 2018.

As captain, he won two IPL titles for the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution to cricket.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup on October 23, Gambhir on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' said, "When it comes to Shaheen Afridi, don't look to survive. Look to score runs from him. Because the moment you look to survive, everything becomes really small. Whether it's your backlift, whether it's your footwork, and obviously, in T20 cricket you can't look to survive."

Let's see how cricketers wished their fellow buddy on Twitter:

Sachin Tendulkar:

A very happy birthday to you @GautamGambhir. Have a splendid year my friend! pic.twitter.com/Sa1iubFDxq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2022

Yuvraj Singh:

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir - a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/qdz0xpajuc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2022

Yusuf Pathan:

Man with golden heart. One of the dearest friends of mine, wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. Our dressing room memories will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/kfPLnH77Yw — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 14, 2022

Suresh Raina:

Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead. pic.twitter.com/SOFCaFrPsc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2022

Let see how his fans wished their favourite cricketer on Twitter:

This damn Aggression is what attracted me towards him♥️

In my honest opinion if you don't have aggression and passion towards your goal

The goal slowly becomes an unreachable stop⚡@GautamGambhir #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/xH1Zy8qwC5 — Adi💎 (@switch_hit18) October 14, 2022

'We wish Gautam Gambhir, a very happy birthday!!'