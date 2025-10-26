‘Main Mar Jaunga’: UP Man Stuck In Saudi Desert With Camel Cries For Help; Saudi Security Department Say Claims ‘Baseless’ – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Lawyer_Kalpana

New Delhi: A video showing an Indian worker reportedly stuck in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. The man, from Uttar Pradesh, claims in Bhojpuri that he is being held against his will.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Agar aap log Hindu ho, chahe Musalman ho, koi bhi, bhai-behen, jo bhi ho, help kardo, please mai mar jaunga, muje meri maa ke paas jana hai."

Which roughly translates to, "Whether you are Hindu or Muslim, anyone, brother or sister, whoever you are, please help me. I am going to die; I want to go to my mother."

He also urges people to share the video as much as possible so that it reaches the Prime Minister.

The man claiming to be from Handia in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, appears visibly distressed in the video. He claims that his employer, Kapil, has confiscated his passport and is threatening to kill him.

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia Reacts

Responding to the X user named "Kalpana Shrivastav", who is a criminal advocate as per her bio, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said,"Embassy has been trying to locate the person. No further action can be taken as the video does not contain any details about the location/province in Saudi Arabia, or contact number or employer details."

The embassy also asked Kalpana to seek details from the source of the video.

Saudi Security Department Reacts

The Saudi security department took to X and called the claims by the person baseless, saying that it was published with the intent of increasing engagement on his social media handle.

"A claim by an expatriate in a video content expressing his desire to return to his country is baseless, and it was documented and published for the purpose of increasing the number of views on his account on one of the social media platforms," the Saudi Security Department's post read.