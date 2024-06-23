 'Kya Zarurat Hai Boundary Ki?': Cricket Fan Edits, Dubs Video Of Conversation Between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Other Team India Players
The dubbed footage, which is now going viral on the internet, opened showing Virat Kohli speaking to captain Rohit Sharma. While it wasn't the actual conversation between them, the edited clip mentioned them to be speaking about boundary.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

A footage from the first innings of the recent T20 world cup 2024 super 8 match between India and Bangladesh has been edited and shared on social media. It doesn't revolve around the runs and wickets from the cricket pitch, but it rather serves as a video to guess what Team India was thinking and talking about during the match held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

A voice artist went to dub the scenes from the match venue and provide his version of the discussion between the international cricket players. The footage was tweaked to suggest what the players would be talking about when India was down with four wickets and Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were on strike.

Watch edited dub video

What's the dubbed video about?

article-image

"Yu karke Rishabh boundary maarne aa raha hai. Arey tumne yaha chuka maara, waha chakka maara, kya zaroorat hai boundary ki?" the voice artist said when the video showed Kohli speaking. To this, the dubbed clip showed Sharma replying by saying, "Mein kya karu yaar. Mein bhi vaise hi out hua." Later, in the edited footage, Kohli was seen reminding 'hitman' that he's the captain of the team.

A while into the video, the screen shifted to show Pant who said, "Hey bhaiyya ye meri hi baatein kar rahe hai kya?" These words followed SKY's reaction, which came in the voice of the dubbing artist as, "Nahi nahi. Tu mast hai. Zabardast hai."

A BCCI supporter and cricket fan tweeted the video on X. Shivang Soni's video post has already received more than three lakh views on the platform. People found the dubbed clip hilarious and impressive.

