Kili Paul Joins 'Bado Badi' Trend, Creates Dance Reel On Viral Song

Kili Paul is known for recreating trending reels on social media. After vibing to the 'Gulabi Sadi' and 'Pushpa Pushpa' songs, the Tanzanian influencer recently enjoyed another viral song. In his recent reel, Kili joined netizens in the 'Bado Badi' trend as he performed some dance moves on this beat.

Watch reel below

The reel showed him dancing to the 'Bado Badi' song created by British-Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. In the video, Kili was seen wearing his traditional attire and throwing some easy dance moves. He posed on the camera and recreated some classic steps on the trending song. When he grooved to the song, he was also seen lip-syncing the lyrics of the song with complementing facial expressions.

The influencer posted the dance video on Instagram on June 9. So far, the reel has attracted more than 65,000 likes on the platform and won hundreds of comments. Notably, it has reached about 1.5 million viewers. Reacting to Kili's impressive performance in the reel, people shared heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

More about 'Bado Badi' song

The 'Bado Badi' song which went viral in the voice of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and recorded 28 million views on YouTube, set a trend on social media and saw many people recreating reels on the popular song. However, the song witnessed concerns and got removed from YouTube, after is was reported to be a copied version of another music creation. According to reports, the official video released on YouTube was deleted claiming that the song is a copy of 'Bado Badi' by Noor Jehan in the film 'Banarsi Thug.'