Kazakhstani bodybuilder marries sex doll after 18 months of relationship

Yuri Tolochko, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan tied the knot with his sex doll Margo in a lavish ceremony. The two dated for eight months before he went down on one knee and proposed in December 2019.
Sharing footage of the celebration on Instagram, he wrote: “It's happened. To be continued.”
According to reports, Tolochko met Margo at a nightclub where he “rescued her from unwanted attention.”
Their wedding was initially planned for March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit. However, it was delayed after Yuri was attacked at a transgender rally where he dressed as a woman.
Tolochko who identifies as pansexual said that it is his story with Margo that turns him on “more than sex itself.”
He told the Daily Star, “I love being tortured, I can endure a lot of pain. I love to dominate too. Margo is capable of what other people are not capable of."
