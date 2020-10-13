Jim Martin, bogyman: Bizarre auto-generated subtitles of Kim Jong-un's emotional speech will make you go ROFL

As North Korea marked its 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, its leader Kim Jong Un addressed the audience at a military parade that he wanted to thank the people of his country for their good health and for not "one of them having fallen victim" to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

Kim, dressed in a grey suit and tie, appeared from a building as the clock struck midnight.

The North Korean supremo got teary-eyed during his speech, which even left the army personnel weeping.

“I am sorry”, said Kim, as he apologised to his people for their suffering from multiple challenges, including recent typhoons and flooding and the impact from its anti-pandemic campaign.

“Our people have placed trust, as high as sky and as deep as sea, on me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” said Kim as he appeared to choke up.

