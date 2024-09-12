Karnataka Ganesh Utsav: Biker Syncs Drum Beats By Revving 'Vroom Vroom' Sound, Video Video Makes Netizens Say 'Vibe Hai, Maza Aagaya'

Biker Goes 'Vroom Vroom' To Pair With Band During Ganesh Utsav | X/@swatic12

In a video that is going viral on social media, we came across something special happening during the celebration of Ganesh Utsav. It was an impressive display of musical harmony and creativity that surfaced from a road in Karnataka where a group of people were seen carrying their Ganpati Bappa on a mini truck. As the group was seen hitting the drums, a biker standing facing the idol and listening the drum beats joined them by tuning himself to the moment.

The biker was seen revving up his engine and producing the high-adrenaline accelerating sound to accompany the band playing some music for Ganpati Bappa. He produced the 'Vroom Vroom' sound on his bike echoing the drum beats played by the group. It was a great display of a candid musical fusion involving the band of musicians carrying Bappa on their vehicle and the biker on the road.

Watch video

men hear beats, men vroom vroom, men happy 😁 pic.twitter.com/2rOWPYdykz — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 10, 2024

The footage opened as if it was a usual recording showing a Ganesha idol being carried on a vehicle and being struck in traffic. However, as the audio was turned on, it took note of the special moment that was witnessed there. It initially showed the band performing traditional tunes for the Ganpati Bappa on board, followed by a biker revving up and producing the 'Vroom Vroom' sound to tune into the band's beats and vibe to the occasion.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the video and expressed how the incident impressed them. They were amazed by how the bikers enjoyed and hit the vibe. "Vibe toh hai," an X user mentioned replying to the video. Another shared the popular 'Maza aaya' meme while reacting to the incident. People appreciated how the biker enjoyed and lived the moment to his fullest as they wrote,"Choti choti khushiyan."

Check reactions below

Video goes viral

The undated video has gone viral on social media, however, the exact location of where the incident took place is still unknown. It was uploaded on X by a woman named Swati as she captioned the video post to read, "Men hear beats, men vroom vroom, men happy." Being shared earlier this week, the video has already received nearly eight lakh views on X.