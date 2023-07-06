Karachi Viral Video: Man Strips Down In Broad Daylight To Sexually Assault Burqa-Clad Woman; Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing incident from Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar, a bike-borne man sexually assaulted a woman passing by the lane. He halted his two-wheeler on the roadside and stripped down there, followed by rushing towards the female to expose his private part in front of her and grope her in broad daylight.

Biker gropes and escapes

It was learned that the incident took place earlier this month at the Johar Block 4 of the region when a man allegedly attempted to rape a burqa-clad lady casually walking on the streets. Seconds after the attack, the woman screamed for help which alerted nearby security guards. No sooner, the sexual predator fled from the spot by quickly pulling up his shorts and speeding his bike away.

Police to make an arrest soon

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon brought to notice that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken “serious notice” of the “shameful act” and directed the police team to “immediately arrest the culprit and strictly deal with him according to law”.

The Karachi Police are looking into the matter and taking necessary actions to arrest the accused soon. However, it is being reported that the victim has so far not registered a complaint with the police.

Chilling video goes viral; sparks outrage

The entire incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera and has now surfaced online. The shocking footage went viral and sparked an outrage on social media, concerning the safety of women in the country despite adhering to strict dress codes.

Several netizens questioned the safety of women in Pakistan despite 'decent dressing' and said, "Even Mautarma In Burqa Aren't Safe." "This has been happening since day one, only this time it was captured," a woman from Pakistan tweeted in this matter.

Check tweets

