Juliana Nehme, the plus-size model and influencer from Brazil wins legal battle against Qatar Airways that restricted her from flying

Juliana Nehme-Qatar Airways | Instagram

Juliana Nehme, a plus-size model claimed in November that she was denied boarding on a Qatar Airways aircraft because she was "too fat to fit" in an economy seat. Meanwhile, the airlines shared their side of the episode and suggested that Nehme was restricted from flying for her rude behaviour with staff.

In an update on the case, the model and influencer from Brazil won a legal battle against the airlines. On December 20, Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho ruled in her favour and ordered Qatar Airways to compensate for the stress that Nehme had to deal with during the incident as the court asked the airlines to pay for her counselling charges. According to News.com.au, the court approved "Weekly therapy sessions" that would cost 400 reais (Rs 6,389) apiece for at least a year, for a total of 19,200 reais, as part of the course of treatment (Rs 3,07,018).

However, the aviation company was quoted in media reports as they clarified that "Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines."

The video uploaded by Nheme had revealed that she was put back from taking a flight from Beirut to Doha following a family vacation in Lebanon. Due to the incident, she claimed in the Instagram reel that she had to miss her connecting flight to São Paulo.