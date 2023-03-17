Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video | Twitter

A video shared by IPS Dinesh MN on Twitter showed how Jaipur Collector and IAS officer Prakash Rajpurohit treated a specially-abled man visiting his office. It showed the divyang man being seated above the table while discussing the matter with the concerned official.

After seeing the complainant walking on his hands, the IAS officer acknowledged his condition and showed a heart-warming gesture to hear his case. Without any hesitation or taking offence, the divyangjan identified as Omprakash Kumawat was made to sit at ease on the table.

Kumawat, a resident of Kishangarh Renwal, had reached out to the District Collector at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium on March 16 during a public hearing held there.

Administration is more a matter of Heart than Head. Prakash Purohit IAS , Collector Jaipur listening to a complainant making him sit on table because of his condition. Kudos to such young and empathetic officers and may their numbers increase. pic.twitter.com/ksBNJsnbw9 — Dinesh MN IPS (@DineshMNIPS1) March 17, 2023

Kumawat reportedly told the collector that they were two brothers, both divyang who faced a lot of trouble commuting on roads, especially during the rains. He was quoted in reports by local media as saying, "The road in front of our house is raised and thus, water gets accumulated in the house leading to difficulty in going out. This also poses a risk to many diseases." After hearing this, the Collector assured of looking into the problem and solving it soon.

While sharing the incident online, Dinesh MN IPS wrote, "Administration is more a matter of Heart than Head...Kudos to such young and empathetic officers and may their numbers increase."

The video impressed many on the microblogging platform who took to share the footage forward and hit the like button to appreciate the deed by Rajpurohit. From fellow officials to commoners, people hailed the gesture shown towards the specially-abled Jaipur resident.

Such examples aren't highlighted enough which results into continuous negativity for public servants. https://t.co/lc5eNi1TKq — Krishna Pal Rajpoot IAS (@krishna_pal_IAS) March 17, 2023