 Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralJaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video

Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video

While sharing the incident online, Dinesh MN IPS wrote, "Administration is more a matter of Heart than Head...Kudos to such young and empathetic officers and may their numbers increase."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video | Twitter

A video shared by IPS Dinesh MN on Twitter showed how Jaipur Collector and IAS officer Prakash Rajpurohit treated a specially-abled man visiting his office. It showed the divyang man being seated above the table while discussing the matter with the concerned official.

After seeing the complainant walking on his hands, the IAS officer acknowledged his condition and showed a heart-warming gesture to hear his case. Without any hesitation or taking offence, the divyangjan identified as Omprakash Kumawat was made to sit at ease on the table.

Kumawat, a resident of Kishangarh Renwal, had reached out to the District Collector at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium on March 16 during a public hearing held there.

Read Also
WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral
article-image

Kumawat reportedly told the collector that they were two brothers, both divyang who faced a lot of trouble commuting on roads, especially during the rains. He was quoted in reports by local media as saying, "The road in front of our house is raised and thus, water gets accumulated in the house leading to difficulty in going out. This also poses a risk to many diseases." After hearing this, the Collector assured of looking into the problem and solving it soon.

Read Also
Kerala: IAS officer joins students at flash mob, dances to 'Nagada Sang Dhol' in viral video
article-image

While sharing the incident online, Dinesh MN IPS wrote, "Administration is more a matter of Heart than Head...Kudos to such young and empathetic officers and may their numbers increase."

The video impressed many on the microblogging platform who took to share the footage forward and hit the like button to appreciate the deed by Rajpurohit. From fellow officials to commoners, people hailed the gesture shown towards the specially-abled Jaipur resident.

Read Also
Bihar: IAS officer KK Pathak uses abusive language in a bureaucrat meeting, video of 'Gaalibaaz'...
article-image
Read Also
International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Respecting their rights is key to treat them alike,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video...

Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video...

Utter Stupidity! Man drives SUV on Agra Cantt railway platform to create reel; FIR registered after...

Utter Stupidity! Man drives SUV on Agra Cantt railway platform to create reel; FIR registered after...

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

Chanel's 'shopping basket' bag costs whopping ₹ 86 lakh, netizens surprised

Chanel's 'shopping basket' bag costs whopping ₹ 86 lakh, netizens surprised

Close enough? THIS viral photo reminds people of Prof Dumbledore, but why?

Close enough? THIS viral photo reminds people of Prof Dumbledore, but why?