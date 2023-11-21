'Jaha Bhi Jaata Hai, Turant Kuch Na Kuch Gadbad Ho Jata Hai': Video Of Man Asking PM Modi To Not Attend IND vs AUS Match Goes Viral; Netizens React

Amidst 'Panoti' trending on social media, a video a man wanting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not attend the IND vs AUS world cup final match has surfaced online. He asked people to appeal to PM Modi to not witness the match from the stadium and only arrive after the results were out. The person was speaking to a media outlet and claiming that the personality's presence might affect the game in a bad light. WATCH VIDEO:

Here's what the man said in viral video

"Kabhi hota hai ki aadmi ka vyaktithva iss tareeke ka hota hai ki jaha bhi jata hai turant kuch na kuch gadbad adbad shadbad ho jata hai. Narendra Modi ji usi tarah ke vyakti hai (At times, some people's personality is such that it creates disturbances and problems wherever they go. Narendra Modi ji is one such...)," the man was heard saying in the video. He later urged him to only visit the premises during the award ceremony, once the results were already out purportedly seeing India win the trophy.

Netizens react

The comment was recorded ahead of the final match held at Ahmedabad this Sunday, however, it has gone viral now. As soon as the clip rolled out on the internet, people reacted to the man's remark disrespecting PM Modi. People shared the video with the caption: "Unke bare me itni apmanjanak bate aur comments Disgusting ek bharatiya ko sobha nhi deta (Speaking so disrespectfully about him is disgusting and doesn't suit an Indian)."

Read replies to man's remarks

