'Isse Accha Toh...': Bengaluru Corporation's Questionable Pothole Filling Update Goes Wrong, Netizens Slam

'Isse Accha Toh...': Bengaluru Corporation's Bizarre Pothole Filling Update Goes Wrong, Netizens Slam | X @BNCCofficial

The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) found itself at the receiving end of public criticism after sharing an update on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle about recent road repair work at Hebbala Flyover. The civic body proudly announced that its team had “effectively carried out pothole filling work,” claiming that steps were being taken to ensure smoother and safer roads for residents.

However, the pictures attached to the post told a very different story. Instead of showcasing a well-repaired stretch of road, the images revealed uneven patches and poorly finished pothole fillings. The road surface looked far from “smooth,” and the patchwork appeared hastily done, prompting an immediate backlash online.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens wasted no time in expressing their displeasure, with many mocking the quality of the work. Comments poured in with sarcasm and frustration, as users wrote, “Isse achha to na karte” and “POV: you submitted a thesis generated by ChatGPT.” Another user remarked, “Do you really think this terrible patchwork will sustain?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post quickly went viral, with citizens questioning the corporation’s standards, transparency, and accountability. Many users pointed out that such temporary fixes have become a routine practice in Bengaluru, offering only short-term relief and often worsening the road conditions over time.

Yet, the viral post once again reignited an ongoing conversation about Bengaluru’s crumbling road infrastructure, a problem that has persisted for years. While the intent behind the update was to highlight civic efforts, the execution has left residents saying, “Poor work.”

Another user commented, "Perfect job! Earlier, we had potholes inside the road, now we have them on top of it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "So used to unaccountability that any shoddy work is considered an achievement. People aren't buying this."