Inspiring lesson: This girl’s father is her junior in law college!

In the post, the daughter talks about her father’s love for learning law since a young age and how he was not able to pursue his passion in his youth. But his family was not able to afford the fees since he was from a humble background. So, he got a job as a consultant and ensured that this three kids got the education they wanted.

The girl says that when she started her law studies, her father would be very interested in knowing what classes she attended and all the subjects she studied. During this time, they both realised that now his father had the time to pursue his longstanding love for learning law. This is when the girl’s father enrolled in the same university as her and is now actually her junior!

The girl says, “We have so much fun together — we talk about our professors, our classmates and even our assignments. In fact even during our break, my father sits with my friends and they all love his company!”

The father has also made new friends at college and is finally getting to do what he always wanted to. The girl adds, "Watching him revive his passion, makes me so happy. I can’t wait for both us to start practicing law! And I hope I can do for him, what he’s done for me."