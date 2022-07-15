e-Paper Get App

Indian Navy resuces six fishermen stranded on their capsized boat- see viral photos

An Indian Navy's patrol vessel on Wednesday rescued six fishermen who were stranded on their capsized boat

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
Image credit: Google

An Indian Navy's patrol vessel on Wednesday rescued six fishermen who were stranded on their capsized boat off the Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu.

"INS Bitra, while on Palk Bay patrol, rescued six fishermen stranded on their capsized boat off Point Calimere (Kodiakkarai) on July 13," the Indian Navy's statement said.

INS Bitra is a Bangaram-class patrol vessel designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

All six Indian fishermen were safely brought to Nagapattinam and handed over to local authorities, the Navy said.

