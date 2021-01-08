Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Check out this Twitter user's 'promise' if Rohit Sharma survived 30 balls of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood

Coming back to the match, Rohit and Shubman combined a total of 70 runs for the opening wicket to give the middle-order batsmen a solid platform on the second day of the third Test.

The visitors have struggled in recent times to find a solid opening pair, but the return of Rohit made it possible in the ongoing third Test as he combined beautifully with newcomer Shubman Gill.

The duo showed great composure against the fierce Australian bowling line-up and made sure they did not play any flashy shot outside the off stump. They followed the rulebook and ensured that the Australian bowlers erred in their line and capitalised on the bad balls.

However, the opening stand ended with Rohit's dismissal as the hitman was caught and bowled by a quick Josh Hazlewood. Interestingly, Rohit also became the first cricketer to record 100 sixes against Australia.

Shubman, on the other hand, registered his maiden Test half-century for India right before he was dismissed on the 50-run mark.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara then made sure the visitors didn't lose any further wicket as they battled against the impressive bowling display by Australia.

India reached 96/2 at Stumps -- having Rahane and Pujara unbeaten on 5 and 9 respectively -- and still trail by 242 runs.