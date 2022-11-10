In picture: AB De Villiers enjoying 'chai' at local shop in Mumbai

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has been world's finest and versatile batsmen, across all formats. He has a massive fan following in India. The explosive batter, also known as Mr. 360, is currently on a tour in India. He also met legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday.
The cricketer is known for his down to earth and humble nature. He was earlier seen playing gully (street) cricket with cricket fans in Mumbai and now, he was spotted sipping tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.
A Twitter user named Mufaddal Vohra shared De Villiers's photo and wrote, “AB De Villiers enjoying chai (tea) at a local shop in Maharashtra. An absolute humble and down to earth character.” The cricketer can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt, grey shorts and donning a cap and was sitting on the shop’s steps.
See his picture below:
His fans were glad to see their favourite cricketer down to earth attitude and posted comments on Twitter like De Villiers is in love with cutting chai. Read their comments below:
De Villiers also shared his photo on his Instagram account at the same spot a few hours ago and captioned the picture as only. See his picture below:
Netizens loved his picture and they posted many comments on the picture. They even started guessing the name of the local shop and wrote that it is Yazdani Restaurant & Bakery at Fort, Mumbai.
Read their comments below:
