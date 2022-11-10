In picture: AB De Villiers enjoying 'chai' at local shop in Mumbai | Twitter- Mufaddal Vohra

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has been world's finest and versatile batsmen, across all formats. He has a massive fan following in India. The explosive batter, also known as Mr. 360, is currently on a tour in India. He also met legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday.

The cricketer is known for his down to earth and humble nature. He was earlier seen playing gully (street) cricket with cricket fans in Mumbai and now, he was spotted sipping tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.

A Twitter user named Mufaddal Vohra shared De Villiers's photo and wrote, “AB De Villiers enjoying chai (tea) at a local shop in Maharashtra. An absolute humble and down to earth character.” The cricketer can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt, grey shorts and donning a cap and was sitting on the shop’s steps.

AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.



An absolute humble and down to earth character. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hfVW6ZnjSH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2022

His fans were glad to see their favourite cricketer down to earth attitude and posted comments on Twitter like De Villiers is in love with cutting chai. Read their comments below:

He loves Chai. pic.twitter.com/zsfQSoNu5y — divya prakash chand (@divya309309) November 9, 2022

AB ko cutting chai ki aadat lag gayi hai :) ya fir special Tea glass ki pic.twitter.com/4FzexPPZ8g — Prakash AJ (@prajadha) November 10, 2022

Itna simple baitha hai kon bolega ke yeh aisa batsmen hai jisse puri duniya ke team and bowler darte the. — ꧁༒☬EMPEROR☬☆꧂ (@IND_Emperor2817) November 9, 2022

U gotta be a humble n u gotta come down to streets wen u need an delicious classic taste of chai. U wil never get dat in any star hotels. Never ever. — v raj (@Iamvadiraj) November 9, 2022

Imagine you are walking around the street and saw him there 😅. Anyone won't believe it's him casually sitting on a local tea shop . — Shubham Pandey (@Armorofarcanine) November 9, 2022

Love this man, really So respected and humble — Sanatani (@JaiShivaji108) November 10, 2022

De Villiers also shared his photo on his Instagram account at the same spot a few hours ago and captioned the picture as only. See his picture below:

Netizens loved his picture and they posted many comments on the picture. They even started guessing the name of the local shop and wrote that it is Yazdani Restaurant & Bakery at Fort, Mumbai.

