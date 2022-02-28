'I'm bl**dy 'peachless': Man uses fruit pun during conversation, viral video impresses Nargis Fakhri

We attimes go wrong on spellings and pronunciation, but this video holds a similar funny conversation intentionally. The twist is that the man wordplays with names of fruits from oranges to banana and peaches to strike an interesting and hilarious talk with the female on screen.

Clueless of what's the video about? Here's an example from the clip, to hint at their fruity communication, "I'm bl**dy peachless", is said instead of 'speechless'.

Singer Sheena Melwani shared the video on her Instagram page. Hailing from Boston, Sheena and her husband seem popular among TikTok users, for funny content, reported CNN.

The video begins to show Sheena sitting in front of a table and waiting to giggle to the better half's fruit puns. Soon the husband asks her “I saw you packed for the road trip yesterday and you took all the fruit!!” This initaites the fruit talk, “I’m bloody peachless.” The video tunes in, "You've gone too far this time, you're berry, berry bad lady. Un-raisin-able (unreasonable) Pear with me (bear with me)"

Having watched this video, Actress Nargis Fakhri too busted into a dose of laughter and comments with humour emojis to the video post. Since being posted on Instagram earlier this month, the video has attracted over 2 Million views.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:58 PM IST