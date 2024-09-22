 'Idey Mudala Experience...': Kili Paul Uploads Video Speaking In Kannada, Leaves Desi Fans In Awe
"Kaaddalli camp maadthiro idey mudala experience. Heg irrathe antha gothilla (This is my first camping experience from a forest. Don't know how it is going to be)," Kili said in Kannada.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Kili Paul Speaks Kannada | Instagram/Kili Paul

Tanzania-based internet influencer Kili Paul left his Kannadiga fans impressed by releasing a video of him speaking the Kannada language. In his video, he was heard telling his followers about his first forest camp. "Kaaddalli camp maadthiro idey mudala experience. Heg irrathe antha gothilla (This is my first camping experience from a forest. Don't know how it is going to be)," Kili said, uttering Kannada words with near perfection. "Okay, goodnight," he added while wishing his viewers a goodnight.

Watch video

More details on Kili Paul's Kannada reel

Kili Paul is known for showcasing his respect for India and its culture alongside showering his love on Indian fans. In one such incident, he uploaded a video on him speaking an Indian language. His recent reel recorded him speaking Kannada with confidence.

The influencer posted the video on Instagram on September 18 and captioned it to read, "Last Video n He said Goodnight Forever💔Appu We Love U n Miss u Sleep well up There." To the unversed, revered Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly called 'Appu.'

article-image

In the video, he shared about going on a night camp into the forest and mentioned it to be the first of a kind experience for him. Instead of conveying the message in any other language, he used Kannada to tell his fans and followers about the camping scene. He sat in the backdrop of greens to point out this being his first jungle camp adventure: "Idey mudala experience."

Netizens react

As Kili's reel rolled out on social media, it went viral and attracted many reactions from his followers, especially native Kannada speakers who were left in awe for the influencer as he shared an entire reel in their mother tongue. They commented seeking a "Kili Paul respect button."

Many Kannadigas shared late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's photos in reply to the post. Few reacted by reflecting on "Kannada Power" in the comments section, while others dropped heart emojis.

