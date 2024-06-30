Kili Paul Dances To Malayalam Song 'Illuminati' From Aavesham; Video Goes Viral

Kili Paul, known for his entertaining dance performances and lip-syncing videos on social media, recently danced to the Malayalam song 'Illuminati' from the movie Aavesham, and the video has quickly gained attention of people. Kili Paul's energetic dance moves have left netizens impressed.

Watch video

Kili Paul dances to 'Illuminati' song

The Tanzanian influencer was seen grooving to the trending song at his best. He performed energetically in his dance reel, which he uploaded on Instagram earlier this June. Kili was seen by calling himself 'Unniyettan.' He wrote, "Unniyettan back with Illuminati Dance...better late than never."

The dance video showed him dressed in his traditional attire and his usual hair style. It opened by showing him smiling at the camera and doing some stunning dance moves. With his flexible body and dancing skills, he left viewers impressed with his dance performance to this beat. He was seen fully enjoying the vibes of the peppy song.

Netizens react to viral video

As of June 30, the influencer's dance reel attracted more than 40,000 likes and was a hit among Instagram users. 6.2 lakh people had watched Kili grooving to the 'Illuminati' song. In the comments section, netizens dropped heart and fire emojis to praise the dancer's performance. A few movie fans, who fell in love with Kili's dance moves, shared GIFs resonating with the film.