Hindu religious leader Yatindra Nath Giri's remark on Constitution draws ire, #ArrestYatindraNathGiri trends on Twitter

Hindu religious leader Yatindra Nath Giri's remarks on changing the Indian Constitution, doing away with the reservation for Dalits, ban on the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and madrasas have drawn ire on Twitter.

According to a report in Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the Juna Akhara leader said that along with a new Parliament building, the country should also have a new Constitution. He has also demanded to enact a law to control the population and to declare converting one's religion as a crime.

Giri said the present Constitution divides people on the lines of religion, caste, etc. Therefore, a new Constitution should be drafted which is based on Sanatan Hindu culture and promotes one nation one citizenship, he added. "Reservation should be reconsidered in the new Constitution. Madrasas should be completely banned," he further said.

"98 per cent of the country's Muslims are Hindus. They converted in the past for some reason. Now if they want to return home (convert to Hindusim), Hindus should accept them," said the Juna Akhara leader.

Giri further said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is a Christian organization and it should be banned. Ayurveda completely cures the disease whereas Allopathy suppresses the disease and does not cure it, he claimed.

Meanwhile, #ArrestYatindraNathGiri began trending on Twitter after Giri's controversial statements.

