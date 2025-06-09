High-Voltage Drama At Wedding: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom’s Hand Shakes During 'Sindoor' Ritual In Bihar (VIDEO)

Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom’s Hand Shakes During 'Sindoor' Ritual In Bihar | X

Kaimur (Bihar), June 9: In a bizarre incident, a bride called off marriage in Bihar after a strange incident occurred at the wedding. The bride got furious after noticing that the hand of the groom started shaking during the most important ritual of the wedding, 'Sindoor Daan' (applying vermilion on the bride's forehead). Seeing this, the bride refused to continue with the wedding.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Kaimur district of Bihar. The groom arrived at the bride's house with a grand wedding procession and all the rituals were being completed with celebration and music.

Bride Claims Groom Is Mad

Everything was going well, untill the groom's hands started shaking during the ritual. The girl refused to marry and said that the boy is mad and she will not marry him. The groom and his family tried to convince her for the wedding, however, she stood firm on her decision and refused to marry the groom.

The groom said, “We came for the wedding. At the time of applying sindoor, my hand shook. The girl ran away saying the boy is mad.”

All Other Rituals Were Completed

The incident took place in the Bhabhua Police Station area. The groom had already completed the Dwarchar (welcoming ceremony) and Barnaat (rituals before sindoor). But when the groom’s hand shook during sindoor, the bride and her family stopped the wedding.

Police Action

The police received information about the incident and arrived at the spot. They asked both families to come to the Bhabhua police station. Even after long discussions, no agreement was reached. Finally, the groom had to return home without the bride.

Demand to Return Dowry Money

After the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s family asked for the dowry money to be returned.

The groom’s father said, “The marriage was fixed for ₹1 lakh. We received ₹90,000 in cash. We spent ₹30,000 on jewellery, ₹20,000 on sarees, ₹10,000 on DJ music and the rest on transportation. All the money is already spent.”

A relative of the groom added, “All rituals were completed. Just during sindoor, the groom’s hand shook, maybe due to noise or pressure. The girl suddenly said the groom is mad. Her family then started demanding the money back.”

Police Statement

Police said, “Both sides came to the station after the bride refused to marry. We tried to settle the matter, but the bride’s family didn’t agree. No official complaint has been submitted by either side yet.”