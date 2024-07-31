Heartwarming! Warkari Man's Dog Walks 200 Km From Pandharpur To Belagavi Village To Reunite With Owner

From Pandharpur To Belagavi, Dog's Heartwarming Story Of Reunion Will Leave You In Tears |

A heartwarming story of a dog walking kilometres long and crossing state borders to reunite with its owner has surfaced online. A Belagavi-based Facebook page brought out this incident and noted that black indie dog, which had accompanied a warkari man to Pandharpur and got lost their amidst the crowd on Ashadi Ekadashi, managed to walk its way home about two hundred kilometers away.

"A loyal dog that got lost during the Ashadhi Yatra in Pandharpur has astounded everyone by walking 200 kilometers back to its home village of Yamgarni, Karnataka," read a post by a Fb page named All About Belgaum. Later, the animal welfare association in the Belagavi district shared a picture of the animal online.

Check posts below

The indie dog was fondly addressed as Maharaj by the villagers and its owner Gyandev Kumbhar. Kumbhar had joined the foot Dindi from Yamgarni to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, marking the celebration of the auspicious Ashadi Ekadashi. It was learned that his pet dog Maharaj also walked the entire distance with Kumbhar, but got lost in the crowd at the pilgrim site. Despite all efforts, the man was unable to find his pet during his return to the village in Karnataka. But the dog miraculously walked the entire distance back and returned to his master.

On the day when Kumbhar planned to return after the annual Wari padayatra and darshan concluded, he went home without Maharaj. However, the heartwarming incident reported that the dog stood at their house gate wagging its tail. The Facebook post noted that the dog returned to the village by itself on July 28. "To everyone's amazement, the dog showed up in Yamgarni yesterday, having made the long journey on foot. The villagers, overjoyed by what they called a divine miracle," read the post shared on Monday.

"It is such a miracle that the dog could find its way... We think it was Lord Panduranga who guided him," Kumbhar was quoted as saying in a news report by India Today.

It is learned that the villagers were overwhelmed with Maharaj's return. Following this, they carried out a celebratory procession from the Vitthal Temple to Kumbhar's house, according the post which narrated the lost dog's heartwarming reunion tale.