Harivansh Rai Bachchan 114th Birth Anniversary: Netizens flood Twitter with tributes for the legendary poet

Today marks the 114th birth anniversary of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, an illustrious poet who was born on November 27, 1907, at Babupatti in United Provinces during the British Raj. He taught at the English department in Allahabad University. Harivansh Rai Bachchan is the author of a number of masterpieces who was also awarded the Sahitya Akademi and the Padma Bhushan.

In 1926, he married Shyama at the age of 19, who later on died of TB. He married Teji Bachchan, a theatre and singing actress, five years after Shyama's death.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan were Teji and Harivansh's two sons. Although Ajitabh hasn't been in the news in a long time, Amitabh Bachchan is still active in the film and television industries. Amitabh has stated numerous times that his father Harivansh was instrumental in propelling his profession to new heights.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan is widely remembered for his work Madhushala, which is often recited by his son Amitabh Bachchan at various occasions and events. Weaving magic with his wise words, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan gave the world poems worth treasuring.

The superhit Bollywood film Agneepath, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, was based on a storey written by him with the same title.

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of the legend, have a look at how netizens on Twitter have paid their tributes:

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:06 AM IST