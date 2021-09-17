HappyBirthdayModiji: 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 6 hours; netizens elated

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, taking the total number of doses administered in the country to over 78 crore. India administered one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday till 1.30 pm.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered.

"On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during PM Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of Prime Minister's birthday.

The news has spread across India and is making people feel proud and relieved.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:13 PM IST