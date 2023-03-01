YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets into phone call spat with journalist over Gurugram flower pot theft charges (WATCH) |

The controversy around flower pot thieves of Shankar Chowk area in Gurugram is not dialling down anytime soon as a new twist has come to the fore on Wednesday. After the Kia Carnival car was linked to YouTuber Elvish Yadav, a video of a journalist from Delhi has surfaced on social media wherein he is seen claiming that Yadav made him come down to Gurugram and has been rescheduling his requests for an interview. Utkarsh Singh has also claimed that inspite of knowing it for a fact that Elvish; who roams around with a bunch of people, can harm him, he came down to Gurugram to interview Yadav and yet the latter made him chase himself changing locations of the interview. Upon confrontation, Yadav got frustrated and started abusing the journo.

On the other had, Elvish Yadav has denied owning the Kia Carnival car. He has said that just because he was seen in this car once, doesn't make him the owner of the vehicle.

The journalist had claimed that Yadav had threatened him with defamation lawsuit over dragging his name in the flower pot theft matter.

Elvish Yadav releases video of phone call

In the context of the journalist trying to interview Yadav, even the latter has released a video shot by him in his car with his speaker phone on. Yadav is purportedly speaking to Utkarsh Singh, who had come down to interview him on the flower pot theft news that has been in the headlines since the past couple of days.

In this video, Elvish Yadav is talking to Utkarsh Singh, whom he calls a 'self claimed reporter'. Yadav is heard repeatedly asking Singh if he wants to interview him and Singh is heard replying to him saying, why he (ELvish Yadav) is running away from him and not meeting up. Yadav even mocks the journalist who can be heard commenting on his moral values. He shouts on him asking him in a very rude tone if he wants to interview him. The journalist at one point says, "Dhang ke aadmi se paala nhi pada hai tumhara abtak," (you haven't met the right kind of person yet in your life).

One arrested in flower pots theft case

Manmohan, 50 was nabbed after the video of his theft went viral on the internet. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority took cognizance of the act and assured strict action on the accused. Police also seized Yadav's car and a case was registered against him.

"A person named Manmohan, 50, has been arrested by Gurugram police in a case pertaining to stealing flower pots. Police have seized a car & stolen flower pots," said Gurugram police.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Social media influencer Elvish Yadav runs two YouTube channels Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav. He posts day-to-day videos from his life (buying stuff or around some controversies) and the main content in his vlogs are around high-end cars.

Why was the car linked to Yadav?

The reason why the Kia car was linked to Yadav was because last year he was seen rallying in the car in Tijara, Rajasthan.