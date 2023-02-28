Gurugram: Men in luxurious car steal flower pots meant for beautification ahead of G20 summit; action initiated after video goes viral |

In Gurugram's Shankar Chowk, two individuals were allegedly captured stealing flower pots that had been placed up for a G20 event while operating a luxurious car with a VIP license plate.

In the undated video, many flower pots full of blooming flowers can be seen being placed at a spot where a billboard promoting the G20 conference can also be seen. Soon one can see both men lifting a couple of flower pots and putting them in their car. After putting a couple of flower pots in the car, the duo can be seen fleeing away in the vehicle.

The video of the incident, which was captured by a man, was posted on social media and instantly went viral.

All of this took place just a few days before when a number of meetings are planned to be conducted in the national capital, where leaders from various countries are expected to be present during the G20 conference.

Soon after the video went viral, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials took note of the action. Joint CEO, SK Chahal assured that the department will take action against the men as soon as possible.

About G20

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

Inception of G20

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

G20 members

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

