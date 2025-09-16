Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole' | Instagram @jhalakbhawnani

Google Gemini AI is currently trending on the Internet for its newly discovered trends being hyped by netizens. Gemini AI's Nano Banana trend is at its peak, and Internet users are obsessed with the results they are getting through it. Especially, converting normal images into amazing saree looks is the current talk of the town. But a new video of a woman shows how she found 'something creepy' after using Gemini AI.

The woman, identified as Jhalak Bhawnani, as per her Instagram username, posted a video claiming she received an unusual result while trying out the saree trend using the Gemini AI tool. She said that she posted a picture with full sleeves where her hands are all covered, but when she got the result of her saree look, she spotted a mole on her left hand, at the same spot where she actually has a mole.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Instagram user shared that she is puzzled over how Gemini AI gave a result with a mole on her left hand, even after she uploaded a full-sleeve picture as a reference, which entirely covered her mole. She shared that she found 'something creepy' after trying out the trend.

The woman shared, "I don't know how Gemini knows that I have a mole on this part of my body. This is very scary, very creepy, I am still not sure how this happened. But, I wanted to share this information with all of you. So, please be safe, whatever you are uploading on social media and on these AI platforms. Please be safe."

Netizens Reactions:

One user put a theory behind this, wrote, "Well that is exactly how AI works. AI draws information from your digital footprint, from all the images that u have been uploading online. So when u ask an AI to generate an image, it is going to also use your uploads from the past. Your mole is visible in your other pictures. It is good to be careful. AI is not really the problem, our over sharing of our own information is the problem."

Comments | Instagram @jhalakbhawnani

While one wrote, "Best option is to dress up in a saree and click some nice candid pictures yourself"