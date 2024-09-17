'God Bless You Delhi': Netizens React After AAP Announces Atishi Marlena As New CM

Delhi CM Atishi Marlena | ANI Photo

On Tuesday morning, people reacted to the big decision that was heard from the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party announced the new Chief Minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down from the position. Atishi Marlena, who was till date serving as the education minister, was promoted to the prestigious post as the successor of Kejriwal. The party declared Atishi to be the new CM of Delhi, resulting in many reactions to this news online. "God bless you Delhi," netizens said while reacting to the big update.

Atishi will be the Next CM of Delhi.



God bless you Delhi. #DelhiChiefMinister — Twincity Blogger (@TwincityBlogger) September 17, 2024

Delhi's next CM Atishi is one of the chief architects behind Delhi Education revolution 🔥🔥



A very strong choice for advancing women's welfare policies 👏👏 https://t.co/1gbSDYe3o8 — APJ (@apj234) September 17, 2024

Delhi wale be like: pic.twitter.com/Mz9LgZCdWO — Nikhil Jindal (@nick_jindal) September 17, 2024

Many congratulated Atishi for being made the new CM of Delhi. "Congratulation Ma'am," X users wrote, hailing Atishi's new charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi after Kejriwal quit.

Atishi will be the new CM. Of delhi... Kejriwal propose her name and oys been accepted. Conhratulation Ma'am @AtishiAAP — Rohit Aggarwal (@Rohit10736496) September 17, 2024

