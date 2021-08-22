From annoying sibling to crush tying rakhi, Twitterati celebrate #Rakshabandhan2021 with hilarious and relatable memes

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

The day also has many quirky moments. Siblings express their love- by annoying each other throughout the year. The love between siblings is often expressed by pulling each other's leg, teasing each other, etc. and this day celebrates just that. Receiving gifts and money from brother is on the top of every sister's to-do list on Rakshabandhan.

Also, sisters are not the only ones tying rakhi. What happens when your crush wants to make you her brother? Sounds like a nightmare, doesn't it?

Making fun of all such hilarious moments on Rakshabandhan, Twitterati have made memes for the day that are further spreading joy on the day.

Here are some of the most hilarious ones. Laugh away!

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:36 AM IST